Sean Thomas Peterman, 46, passed away April 26, 2017 at the Rice County District Hospital in Lyons. He was born October 27, 1970 in Albuquerque, NM, the son of Robert and Sheila Harris Peterman. Sean has resided in Little River for the past 15 years. He graduated from Kellam High School, Virginia Beach, VA. Sean worked as a pipefitter. He was a member of the Corner Stone Masonic Lodge #219, Little River, and the NRA. Sean is survived by his parents, Robert and Sheila Peterman, Little, River; fiancé, Melissa Wolf, Little River; son, Shayne Peterman, Little River; daughter, Savannah Peterman, Edgewood, NM; brother, Rob Peterman, Salina; and sister, Karma Latasa, Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben J.H. and Rosaline Peterman, and Sam and Mae Harris. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Andover Lutheran Church, Windom. Memorials can be made to Corner Stone Masonic Lodge #219, Little River in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.