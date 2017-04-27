The Salina Post

An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a hammer, according to a police spokesperson.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Joshua James, Salina, became upset with a disciplinary decision implemented by his parents. He then allegedly threatened to kill both of them with a hammer.

James left the residence, located on the 400 block of E Republic, breaking the screen door. He returned around 6:15 p.m. and was taken into custody by Salina Police.

He now faces two counts of criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

