Authorities believe a knock at the door may have saved a Salina woman from further assault.

The incident started at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment building on East Iron. According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, 29-year-old Keenan Geissert became upset with the woman for talking on the phone, instead of taking care of the two children.

Geissert allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife, smashing the victim’s phone and a glass top coffee table. Capt. Forrester said that Geissert then assaulted the woman and wouldn’t let her leave the apartment.

The confrontation moved to the bathroom, where Geissert held the knife to her throat and threatened her again.

The victim told police that a knock at the door took his attention off of her. She and the children, a seven-month-old and a two-year-old, were then allowed to leave the apartment around 4:45 p.m.

Geissert was taken into custody and faces aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, criminal threat, domestic battery and kidnapping charges.