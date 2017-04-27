Pauline F. (Burch) Power was born September 4, 1909, in Roxbury, Kansas, the daughter of Jerome and Nettie Jane (Nichols) Burch. She died on Monday, April 24, 2017, at the age of 107 years, seven months, and 20 days. She had been living with her oldest daughter, Helen, for the last three and a half years.

Pauline married Clyde F. Power on April 10, 1929, in Roxbury, KS. They had five children; Harold, Helen, Peggy, Pasty, and Clinton. Pauline was a farmer’s wife for 25 years.

She was the best cook in McPherson County, and a delight to be around.

Clyde died in an oilfield accident in February of 1954. Pauline then married Lawrence “Larry” Heim in June of 1956, and they lived in Canton, KS. Larry preceded her in death in 1990. Pauline lived at the Sterling House in McPherson before failing health made it necessary for her to move to Arizona to live with her oldest daughter.

Survivors include: two daughters, Helen L. Angle and husband, Bill, of Chandler AZ, Peggy J. Simms of Pensacola, FL; a son, Clinton F. Power and wife, Eve, of Houston TX; daughter-in-law, Darleen Power of Lindsborg, KS; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: two husbands, Clyde Power and Lawrence Heim; a son, Harold K. Power; a daughter, Patsy J. Hecht; two sons-in-law, Hoover Hecht and Neil Simms; two grandsons, Steven Simms and Bradley Power; and a great-grandson, Jessie Dedrick.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to Noon on Thursday, May 4, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, at the Valley View Cemetery in Roxbury. Memorial donation may be given to the American Cancer Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.