RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. on Thursday in Reno County.

A bicycle ridden by Jerry W. Johnson, 29, Hutchinson, was westbound on 11th Avenue at the intersection of Kansas 61 Highway, according to a media release from Hutchinson Police.

A northbound GMC Terrain driven by Ignacio Acosta, 47, Hutchinson, hit the bicycle as it entered the intersection.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.