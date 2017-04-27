U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall announced yesterday that he will make an appearance at a town hall meeting scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on May 9, at the Salina Chamber of Commerce Annex.

“I look forward to returning to Salina to talk with fellow Kansans about the issues, ideas and concerns they have,” Congressman Marshall said in a press release. “Every time we sit down, define problems together and civilly discuss them, we move closer to real solutions.”

The Chamber of Commerce Annex is located at 120 W Ash. The meeting is open to the public and is scheduled to run until 8:30 a.m.