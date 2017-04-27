

A 59-year-old Brookville woman was scammed out of $1,000 by an individual posing as her cousin, according to authorities.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the victim received a call yesterday from an international number. When she answered, it was a person claiming to be her cousin. The victim told authorities that she had a cousin who was currently living internationally, so she didn’t find it suspicious at the time.

The imposter told the woman that they were in Mexico and attempting to cross back into the states with $20,000 in cash to purchase a vehicle. A different individual, claiming to be a U.S. Customs Agent, then told the woman that she must send a $1,000 “duty” via wire transfer to get the money across the border.

The imposter informed the woman that they would pay her back if she picked them up at the George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas. The woman had lived in Houston for a time, according to Sheriff Soldan.

After sending two wire transfers of $500 each, the woman became suspicious and contacted her bank. They informed her that it was a scam. She contacted U.S. Customs, who confirmed that it was a common scam.