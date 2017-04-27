Authorities are looking for a possible suspect who vandalized a car on the 400 block of East Republic.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the car belonged to a 36-year-old Salina woman. She had loaned the 2006 Hyundai Elantra to her daughter, to drive to work.

The daughter returned home around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they check the vehicle Wednesday morning, someone had put several dents in the hood and driver’s side doors. Authorities say they also scratched the passenger side, possible with a key.

Capt. Forrester said police have a possible suspect.