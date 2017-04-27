The Salina Post

Authorities seeking suspect who dented, keyed car

by

Authorities are looking for a possible suspect who vandalized a car on the 400 block of East Republic.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the car belonged to a 36-year-old Salina woman. She had loaned the 2006 Hyundai Elantra to her daughter, to drive to work.

The daughter returned home around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they check the vehicle Wednesday morning, someone had put several dents in the hood and driver’s side doors. Authorities say they also scratched the passenger side, possible with a key.

Capt. Forrester said police have a possible suspect.

Comments

    • I would say if the young lady was 36, her daughter is likely a teenager. It’s smart to check your vehicle, especially if it’s the only vehicle they have. Also if the damage was substantial, it most likely very noticeable. Common sense, Stan the Man

