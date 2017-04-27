Alice Catherine (Conway) Wilkenson passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita at the age of 99. She was born on January 24, 1918 in Blue Hill, Nebraska to the late Leo and Maude (Arterburn) Conway, after her mother traveled about 100 miles from Plainville, Kansas by wagon, so she could be with her family physician for the delivery. Alice grew up on the farm east of Plainville and after attending Clair’s Country School for eight years, then graduating from Plainville High School with the Class of 1936, she returned to the same old country school where she taught for two years. On June 21, 1938 she was united in marriage to Charles R. “Todd” Wilkenson in Zurich, Kansas. They were blessed with three children.

Alice was a loving homemaker, farm wife, mother and grandmother. After raising their family, she and Todd lived on the farm until moving to town in the 80’s. They always loved taking the grandkids, one at a time in rotation, so each of them could spend quality time being spoiled by Grandma for an entire weekend. Never sitting around at home, they loved to socialize, and enjoyed playing cards, especially Pitch, or just spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville, Sacred Heart Ladies Guild, and the square dancing club.

Alice is survived by her daughter Jerry Schrandt of Wichita; grandchildren Paula Barnes of Wichita, Allen Schrandt and wife Dawn of Wichita, Glen Schrandt and wife Erika of Wichita, David Schrandt and wife Leslie of Wichita, and Collyce Gallagher of Denver, CO; and great-grandchildren Natalie, Garrett, Ethan, Morgan, Aaron, Jacob, Lindsey, Madeleine, and Ian.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Maude Conway; husband Todd Wilkenson; brother Loyd Conway and wife Thelma; sisters Bernetha Hackerott and husband Gordon, and Agnes Hraqbe and husband Jake; son Robert Lee Wilkenson; daughter Barbara Sharon Gallagher and husband Jack; and grandson-in-law Jack Barnes.

According to Alice’s own words, she grew up poor, but never knew she was poor because all of her friends and neighbors were, “in the same boat.” Whatever she may have lacked in material wealth as a child, was more than made up for in loving and caring for one another as family and friends. By her daily life, she taught us that real wealth is found in the values we share and the lives we touch. Her loving touch remains with us forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home with family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm. Ladies Guild Rosary will be at 3:00pm and Prayer Vigil will be at 7:00pm on Friday at the funeral home.