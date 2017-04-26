Erin McGrane and Jeff Freling of Victor & Penny will be in Salina through the Salina Art’s & Humanities Arts Infusion program, providing workshops with area youth and adults, from this Thursday evening to Friday. Their program is called “Ukulele as a Rhythm Instrument.”

Participants will learn simple but effective strumming techniques and delve into the styles of swing, hot jazz and gypsy jazz. The adult workshop is free and open to the public on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Sunset Elementary School. On Friday during the school day, the duo will work with South Middle School strings students to provide a performance to the entire Sunset Elementary school in the afternoon.

Victor & Penny is a Kansas City-based duo, singing music they call “Antique Pop” on ukulele and an older guitar. Playing vintage instruments with modern sensibility, they bring a fresh twist to the music of the early twentieth century and unique arrangements of modern tunes with charm and humor. Victor & Penny was a favorite act at the 2016 Smoky Hill River Festival.

In addition to their Arts Infusion workshops, Victor & Penny will do a Friday Night Live performance at Heart of Dixie at 7:00 p.m. on April 28. This performance will be free of charge and is family friendly and open to the public.

This residency opportunity was made possible with help from the Pat Mullen Fund at the Greater Salina Community Foundation, which awarded grant funding to support the Spring Arts Infusion programming.

For questions or comments, please call Stacy Ash at Salina Arts & Humanities at 785-309-5770 between – Noon and 1:00 – 5:00 p.m Monday through Friday.