To promote Sexual Assault Awareness, the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas and the Unitarian Universalist Church will host a screening of “Audrie and Daisy,” a documentary examining the ripple effects of sexual assault and cyberbullying in this new age of social media and technology.

The screening is free and open to the public. The Unitarian Universalist Church will host the event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month.