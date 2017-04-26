A Saline County Attorney has decided to pursue charges against two Salina residents and a Tescott man for allegedly endangering two children, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 14 on the 1500 block of Roach. Capt. Forrester said that dispatch received a call around 2:35 p.m. from a concerned passerby. The passerby alerted authorities of two children playing in the street. Neither child had shoes on and one was without pants.

Authorities arrived on scene to find a five-year-old and a three-year-old outside the residence and a 19-year-old asleep inside. Duncan Norman, Salina, was put in charge of the children while the parents were at work. Capt. Forrester said that Norman was their primary guardian as the mother, Charolette Everhart, 43, Salina, works between 60-80 hours per week and the father, James Murphy, 34, was working in Tescott.

The children were taken into protective custody and a County Attorney reviewed the incident.

Following an investigation, a warrant was then issued for Norman, Everhart and Murphy. Authorities say due to the condition of the house, it was deemed unfit. They were taken into custody yesterday and all three face two counts of endangering a child.