Police ask for help to find Kansas owner of 1940s bible

photo Wichita Police

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities with Wichita Police Victim’s Assistance Division are asking for help to find the owner of an old bible.

A man in Canada found the bible that contained information on individuals from the Wichita area.

The information included Private Bill Gibson of 1448 S Handley, HDQ Co SCY 1911Camp Adair, OR dated Sept 16, 1943.

He was gifting the bible to Marguerite Kirkpatrick of 2220 S Santa Fe.

The Wichita Police Victim’s Assistance Division asked the public to please share the information so they can get this to a family member.

