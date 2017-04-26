Nancy A. Boone, 84, of Salina, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017. She was born December 13, 1932 in Minneapolis, Kansas to Frank and Letha Mae (Burns) Scheibeler.

Nancy previously worked as a secretary for USD 475, Geary County.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Loyd Farrington; and her step-daughter, Gayle Boone.

Survivors include her husband, James “Dean” Boone of the home; daughter, Amy Meredith and husband Louis; son, Terry Farrington

and wife Vicki; step-daughter, Gwynne “Leigh” Boone; step-son, Gordon Boone; and her beloved 8 grandchildren, Christopher Herron, Amanda Herron-Kang and husband Danny, Alicia Kiefer and husband Chris, James Farrington, Michael Brown, Kayla Brown, Leigh Brown, and Eddy Boone. Nancy is also survived by her

5 great-grandchildren.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no services and her remains will be laid to rest at a later date in Roselawn’s Mausoleum Williamsburg, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to The Saline County Animal Shelter in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.