Mike J. Schamberger passed away, Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care at the age of 97. He was born on October 28, 1919 on a farm east of St. Peter, Kansas to the late Raymond and Barbara (Riedel) Schamberger. He grew up in Graham County, Kansas and attended the St. Anthony Catholic School through the eighth grade. He entered the United States Army in April 1942 serving until October 1945. While in the army, he was a Squad Leader of 12 men in the EuropeanTheater and a Section Leader in the 81 mm mortar section. He was in military campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, the Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe, earning the rank of Staff Sargent. Mike was a member of Grinnell VFW Post #2864 and St Frances Cabrini Knights of Columbus.

After being discharged from the army, he began working at several different jobs. He worked in Chicago building furniture, in Colorado picking cherries and hoeing beets, oilfields, custom cutting, and California to work for a winter. When Mike returned home from California he had a blind-date with Mary Otter. That blind-date turned into a lifetime of love. Mike and Mary were married in New Almelo, Kansas on September 14, 1954. They made their first home northeast of Hoxie for a few years, and in 1957, Mr. Henry Sandmeier came and asked Mike if he would like to buy his farm. They bought the farm, raised six children, farmed the land, raised livestock, and lived there until moving to town. Mike had a strong work ethic which allowed him to put together a farming operation that is now passed on to the next generation. He also passed on the value of his hard work and what that can achieve to his children and grandchildren.

Mike loved going to cattle sales. His family often wondered if he really went to buy cattle at the sales or just to socialize. Mike was the type of person who never knew a stranger. He would strike up a conversation with someone he did not know and before one could snap their fingers, it was like Mike had always known them. Taking a trip with Mike was always an adventure. No matter where they traveled, Garden City, Colorado, South Dakota, or a few miles from home, Mike was always searching for a friend from his past. The family saw many miles of country traveling with him. Mike’s family has always been important to him. He has enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely.

Mike is survived by his wife, Mary Schamberger of Hoxie; sons, Ray and wife DeeAnn, Ron and wife Sharon, John and wife Gina, and Gerry all of Hoxie; daughters, Jeanne Shipley and husband Rick of Hoxie and Joan Schippers and husband Charlie of Hays; brothers, Al Schamberger of Web City, Missouri, Paul Schamberger of Hays, Kansas, and Dan Schamberger and wife Veronica of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law Zita Schamberger of Hoxie; grandchildren, Meghann Gourley (Brendon), Arielle Simpson (Jed), Michael Schamberger (Kaitlyn), Nicole Tremblay(Bret), Leslea Oelke (Brett), Brittany Eggleston (Marcus), Taylore Schamberger, Jessica Mishler (Beau), Russell Shipley (Dana), Ryan Shipley (Shanna), Richelle Shipley, Kayla Wilhelm (Kellen), Jenna Goldsby (Scott), Brad Schippers, Clayton Schamberger, Courtney Schamberger, and Cami Schamberger; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Barbara Schamberger; brothers, Adolph, Felix, Clarence, and Bill Schamberger; sisters, two infant sisters, Marie & Matilda Schamberger & Odelia (Tillie) Dinkle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Hoxie. Burial will follow in the St. Frances Cabrini Cemetery, Hoxie. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home and from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Church Social Hall. A Vigil Service will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 7:00 P.M. at the Church. Memorials are suggested to the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church or Hospice Inc. and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com