HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Lydia (Torres) Flemming, 80, passed away April 17, 2017. Lydia was born, raised, and educated in Edinburg, Texas, receiving a bachelors degree in education at University of Texas- Pan American.

She married Roland W. “Bill” Flemming Jr., formerly of Brookville, in 1963. Together they raised a son and daughter while Bill served with the US Army in the Republic of Germany; Monterey, Calif.; and Springfield, Va.

Her passions centered on teaching pre-school and first and second grades; volunteering at a Crisis Pregnancy Center; counseling prison inmates; and tutoring persons in the Spanish language. She thoroughly enjoyed leading the Holy Rosary and participating in prayer groups at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church in Springfield, Va.

Lydia is survived by: her husband of 53 years; son, John (Christy); granddaughter, Barbara of Newnan, GA; daughter, Theresa Heifferon (Mark) of Highlands Ranch; grandson, Ryan, and Ashlee mother of great-granddaughters, Sawyer and Vesper Heifferon of Englewood, Colo.; granddaughter, Brittany Dahlke (Trevor) and great-grandson Tyler Dahlke of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and grandson, Phillip Heifferon (Nicole) Denver.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Brookville Cemetery. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alternatives Pregnancy Center at youhavealternatives.org/donations.