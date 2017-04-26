Ila L. Lewis, the daughter of Evelyn B. Beaushaw and Ada Goldie (Logan) Beaushaw, was born December 26, 1930 in rural Jamestown, KS and passed away on April 24, 2017 at Republic County-Long Term Care, Belleville, KS at the age of 86 years, 3 months, and 28 days.

Ila grew up in rural Jewell County, attending the Jaybird Country School.

Following her schooling, she worked as a waitress at the restaurant in Jamestown for several years.

In 1950 at Norway, KS, she was united in marriage to Harry L. Lewis and to this union was born, Larry, Lynn, and Jay. The couple later moved to Arkansas City, KS and then to Pleasanton, California where they lived for several years. They returned to Jamestown in 1967 and in 1970 moved to Belleville, KS.

Ila worked in the kitchen at Cheyenne Lodge, Jamestown and later was a nurse’s aide at the Lutheran Home and at Republic County-Long Term Care and assisted in the kitchen both in Belleville. Ila worked at Duckwall’s in Belleville for 10 years and also cleaned homes until just recently.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Rebekah’s, the American Lutheran Church, Belleville and also St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Jamestown where she was Church secretary for several years.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Lewis; infant daughter, Lynn Louise; husband Harry L. Lewis; five brothers, Melvin, Merrill, Carl, Duane, and Earl; and 2 sisters, Madeline and Marjorie.

Ila is survived by one son, Jay Lewis of Belleville, KS; two grandchildren, Daryl Lewis of Omaha, NE and Barry (Amy) Lewis of Waco, NE; great grandson, Riley J. Lewis of Waco, NE; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation was selected and memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the American Lutheran Church, Belleville, KS with Pastor Thomas Kamprath, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Luke’s Cemetery, rural Jamestown, KS.

Friends may call to sign the register book from 1 PM until 8 PM on Friday at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will greet friends from 5 PM until 6 PM on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.