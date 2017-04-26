Eric Barr, 41, passed away Tuesday, April 25th, in Abilene. He was born August 31, 1975 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Pat and Lana (Davis) Barr. Growing up in Freeburg, Illinois, Eric attended local schools and graduated from Freeburg Community High School with the class of 1994. He was an Army Veteran having served from 2003 – 2009. On May 10, 2005, Eric married Tracy Perry. Most of their married life has been spent in Abilene. After the service, he was employed in human resources with the Wounded Warrior Transition Battalion S1 at Ft. Riley.

He is survived by: wife, Tracy Barr of Abilene; three daughters, Alyssa Barr and Larken Lupton of Abilene and Kylen Friedman of Ft. Riley; two sons, Corbin Barr and Brennen Lupton of Abilene; parents of Highland, Illinois; sister, Tricia Shoemaker of San Tan Valley, Arizona; brother Brian Barr of Waterloo, Illinois and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, May 1st, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor James Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Ft\. Riley-Manhattan. The family will receive friends 2:00 – 3:00 PM Sunday, April 30th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to his children’s education fund. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.