Elizabeth “Betsy” Blaser, age 47, passed away at her home in Waterville on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Betsy is the daughter of Bob and Pam Blaser of Waterville.

Respect calls may be made at the funeral home, from noon until 8:00 pm, on Thursday, the casket will remain closed.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waterville with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Waterville.