

Salina’s annual electronic waste (e-waste) recycling event, hosted by the City of Salina and Midwest Recycling Center, will take place at the East Crawford Recreation Area – Runway, on Markley Road, Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

E-waste is consumer electronic equipment that is obsolete and needs to be discarded. Examples of e-waste are computers, televisions, cameras, gaming systems, keyboards and microwaves that are no longer functional.

Recycling electronic equipment not only preserves resources like aluminum, copper, gold, silver and ferrous metals; it potentially diverts toxic materials like mercury, lead, cadmium and flame retardants from the landfill. When electronic equipment is recycled, landfill space is saved.

There are no limitations regarding who may participate or the number of items that may be recycled at this event. Nearly any device with a cord or battery will be accepted. In addition, the list of items that will be accepted has expanded; kitchen appliances and window air conditioners are a few of those additions.

Smoke detectors, light bulbs, fluorescent tubes, tapes, CDs, DVDs, alkaline batteries, PCB ballasts, software, toner cartridges, thermometers, thermostats and hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Some items will have a fee. The fees are as follows: CRT monitors, $5 each; Freon containing devices, $10 each; LED, LCD or Plasma TVs, $10 each; CRT televisions 26” or less, $30 each; CRT televisions 27” or greater, $50 each; console, DLP and rear projection televisions, $50 each. Fees must be paid by cash or check to Midwest Recycling Center at the time of drop-off.

Participants should enter the event from Markley Road at the water tower and proceed to the drop off location by following traffic cones and signs. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff members collect the e-waste items. Once drop-off is complete participants should exit onto Markley Road at Dean Evans Stadium.

To see a detailed list of items that will be accepted at the event and view a video of MRC’s recycling process visit www.salina-ks.gov/ewaste.

For further information contact the City of Salina’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility by phone or email at 785-826-6638 or hhw@salina.org. To contact Midwest Recycling Center call 636-223-0150.

