Dorothy Ann Schmiedeler, 85, of Salina, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017. As the youngest child of John B. and Anna (Greif) Schmiedeler, she was born June 20, 1931, in Tipton.

After graduating from Tipton High School in 1949, Dolly, as she was known, attended Marymount College in Salina, majoring in English and graduating in 1953.

Dorothy began her teaching career in 1953 at Junction City High School, then at Keating Jr. High in Pueblo, Colo. In 1958 she moved to Orleans, France, to teach English to Army dependents at Orleans American High School. In 1962, Dorothy moved to Montgomery County, Md., and taught at Northwood High School in Silver Springs and later at Thomas S. Wooton High School in Rockville for 22 years before retiring in 1992. Dorothy was a member of the Church of the Holy Flower and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Kennedy Center, The Smithsonian, The Phillips Collection, and the National Museum of the Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. In 2013, Dorothy moved to Salina.

Survivors include numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Francis and John Schmiedeler; and sisters, Leona Leeding and Helena Perry.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with Fr. John Wolesky as celebrant. Internment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Tipton.

Memorials may be made to Tipton Christian School and are in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401.