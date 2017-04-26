Charlotte A. Currie, daughter of Donald O, Nickerson and Lorene A. (Macy) Nickerson was born July 10, 1947 at Belleville, Kansas and passed away on April 21, 2017 at her home in Belleville, Kansas at the age of 69 years, 9 months and 11 days.

Charlotte attended Belleville Public Schools and graduated from Belleville High School in 1965. She attended Brown Mackie in Salina, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Robert D. Currie on October 19, 1974 and to this union two children were born, Paige and Tom.

Charlotte joined the staff at First National Bank in Belleville, KS in 1974 and later Astra Bank and was a long time bank employee until her retirement in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald O, Nickerson.

She is survived by her mother, Lorene Nickerson of Belleville, KS, husband, Robert D. Currie of Belleville, KS, one daughter, Paige (Emmet) Rudolph of Goodland, KS, one son, Thomas (Seanna) Currie of Berryton, KS, two grandchildren, Keaton Rudolph and Kerrigan Rudolph both of Goodland, KS, two brothers, Donald (Betty) Nickerson of Scandia, KS, Duane (Carolyn) Nickerson of Omaha, NE, three sister in laws, Cheryl (Butch) Loring of Scandia, KS, DeeAnna Currie of Inman, KS, Joann Gutscher of Franklin, NE, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was Chosen.

Memorial services will be held Ten Thirty AM, Thursday, April 27, 2017, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS, conducted by, Pastor Kathy Aeillo

Private family Inurnment will be at Union Valley Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS, at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

Friends may sign the register book on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 1 PM to 7 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 PM to 6 PM

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS. in charge of arrangements