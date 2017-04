SEDGWICK COUNTY -Voters in two Kansas school districts approved bond issues on Tuesday.

The $52-million-dollar bond issue for USD 265 Goddard will be used for security improvements, storm shelters and improved parking at 9 schools in the district, according to the district social media page.

Voters in USD 264 Clearwater passed a $15.8 million-dollar bond that will be used to upgrade school facilities and enhance school safety.