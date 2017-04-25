( April 25, 2017 ) — Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that the club has signed 19 players from Special Olympics Kansas and Special Olympics Missouri to two-game contracts. The unified team will take the field Saturday upon conclusion of Sporting Kansas City’s MLS rivalry match against Real Salt Lake, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT .

After Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake exit the pitch, supporters are encouraged to stay in their seats for a Special Olympics Unified Soccer exchange game between Special Olympics Kansas City and Special Olympics Utah.

The second game of the evening doubleheader will include player introductions, warmups and a National Anthem performance, giving both teams a professional pregame experience. The sides will then square off 11-v-11 for two 15-minute halves before being recognized with an on-field, commemorative medal ceremony after the game.

The 19 new signees will don a Sporting uniform for the second time on Oct. 22, traveling to face Special Olympics Utah at Rio Tinto Stadium after Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake conclude their respective regular seasons on all-important Decision Day.

The Special Olympics Kansas City team features players from both Special Olympics Kansas and Special Olympics Missouri, marking the second straight year the two organizations have united for an exchange game at Children’s Mercy Park.

Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake are among the several clubs connecting with local Special Olympics chapters to host exchange games in their venues, giving athletes with intellectual disabilities a unique opportunity to shine under the stadium lights. The annual exchange games are a product of the partnership between Special Olympics and MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s community outreach initiative dedicated to addressing important social issues while serving as a platform for both league and club philanthropic programs.

Special Olympics and MLS began their partnership in 2013 to promote awareness, respect, acceptance and inclusion of Special Olympics athletes throughout the soccer community.