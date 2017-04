Firefighters were called to Oakdale Park, located at 730 Oakdale Drive, last night for a small fire near the train, according to Police.

Capt. Paul Forrester said firefighters arrived on scene around 9:40 p.m. Monday night to find a hooded sweatshirt ablaze on the railing near the train. The fire had spread to some nearby mulch, but fire crews quickly extinguished it.

No damage was reported to the locomotive. Authorities estimated the total cost of damages at $50.