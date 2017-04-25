Salina Public Schools proudly announces administrators who will begin in July 2017.

Tiffany Snyder, Director of Assessment

Kelly Heizman, Assistant Principal at Central High School

Eryn Wright, Executive Director of Human Resources

Dustin Dooley, Principal at South Middle School

Laine Norris, Director of Food Nutrition Services

James Lumley, Coordinator of Special Education, Opportunity Now

Jeff Hayes, Assistant Director of Special Education, CKCIE

Tiffany Snyder assumes the Director of Assessment position following the retirement of Carmen Flax. Snyder earned her bachelor’s degree at Kansas Wesleyan University, her master’s at Baker University and is currently completing her doctorate in district leadership at Fort Hays State University. She returns to USD 305 from Southeast of Salina where she now works as a K-6 Principal. Snyder was previously Lead Teacher at Meadowlark Ridge, Instructional Math Coach and Special Education Teacher at Abilene and Garfield with 21 years in education.

Kelly Heizman moves from Meadowlark Ridge Lead Teacher to Central High School Assistant Principal following the resignation of Jenna Delay. Heizman earned her bachelor’s at University of Oklahoma and her master’s at Emporia State University. An educator for 29 years, her work has included Secondary Summer School Director, Language Arts Teacher, Lead Teacher, Link Crew Coordinator, 504 Coordinator and experience with MTSS and freshman transition.

Eryn Wright will assume the Executive Director of Human Resources position following the retirement of Dr. Nancy Kiltz. Previously General Counsel for USD 305, Wright joined the district in 2012 bringing a background in law, social work and television/film. She earned her Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law and her MSW and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Kansas. Before joining USD 305, Wright’s work spanned casting and talent acquisition, Residential Clinical Case Manager and Emergency Screener at the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, law experience at NEA of Kansas, Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitative Services and Kansas U.S. District and Supreme Courts.

Dustin Dooley begins as South Middle School Principal following the retirement of Beth Morrison. Dooley earned a bachelor’s from Kansas Wesleyan University, his master’s from Baker University and his doctorate in district leadership from Fort Hays State University. His 12 years in education range from Teacher in the El Dorado USD 490 District to Principal at Solomon Middle and High School. Dooley was Secondary Teacher of the Year in El Dorado and is chairperson for the Kansas Association of Secondary School Principals, Region 3.

Laine Norris will take over Food and Nutrition Services Director from Cindy Foley, who is retiring. Norris previously worked a Registered Dietitian at Presbyterian Manor in Salina and before that as Director of Dining Services. She earned her bachelor’s at Kansas State University and her master’s at the State University of New York College at Oneonta.

James Lumley assumes leadership at Opportunity Now as Coordinator of Special Education following the resignation of Jeff Hayes. Lumley earned his bachelor’s, master’s and an education specialist degree from Pittsburg State University. He is currently finishing a master’s in educational leadership through Kansas State University and the Salina Teacher Leadership Academy. Lumley has worked as School Psychologist at CKCIE for 12 years.

Jeff Hayes begins as Assistant Director of Special Education at CKCIE following the retirement of Rhonda Bird. Hayes studied at Bethany College for his bachelor’s and at Emporia State University for his master’s and education specialist degrees. At Baker University he earned his building level leadership license. Hayes has 25 years in education including creating and opening the therapeutic high school Opportunity Now (ON). In cooperation with Central Kansas Mental Health Center, ON provides educational and mental health services to students in grades 9-12 from 12 area school districts.