Graduation ceremonies for Salina Area Technical College’s Class of 2017 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Stiefel Theater in downtown Salina.

The guest speaker will be Scott Smathers, Vice President for Workforce Development for the Kansas Board of Regents.

In all, 132 students are graduating. A few facts about the class:

· Three graduates are earning two Associate of Applied Science degrees;

· Nine of the graduates are members of the National Technical Honor Society;

· Graduates range in age from 17 to 53;

· 94 of the graduates are male, 38 female;

· Eight of the female graduates are graduating from traditionally male-dominated career fields

o 1 in Automotive Technology (who previously completed the Auto Collision Repair program)

o 1 in Computer Aided Drafting

o 2 in Construction Technology

o 1 in Electrical Technology

o 1 in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

o 2 in Welding Technology

· 24 of the graduates are also graduating from high school this year, coming from 11 different high schools and one home school.