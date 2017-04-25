

A 39-year-old Salina man won the $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Double Bonus Crossword he purchased at the Lonestar Store 23 Monday, according to a Kansas Lottery press release.

Michael Beasley said he bought two double tickets Monday at a different location. He won two free tickets, exchanging them at Lonestar Store 23 that day. To Beasley’s surprise, he uncovered ten words on one of the tickets, winning the $20,000 prize.

“I’m going to get myself a Harley-Davidson motorcycle!” said Michael Beasley. “I’ve already started looking to figure how what kind I’m going to get.”

Prior to taking home the top prize, Beasley said the most he had ever won was closer to the $50 range. He buys a few crosswords each month, but doesn’t play any other lottery games, he added.

Beasley has lived in Salina his entire life. He works as a loader at FedEx.