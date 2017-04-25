The Salina Post

Officials investigate Kansas prison fight

El Dorado Correctional Facility -photo KDOC

BUTLER COUNTY -Kansas Department of Corrections officials are investigating two separate incidents of fighting that occurred Monday night at the Eldorado Correctional Facility.

Inmates suffered minor injuries, according to KDOC spokesperson Tod Fertig and both incidents were quickly resolved.

No prison staff were injured.

No additional details were available early Tuesday.

