El Dorado Correctional Facility -photo KDOCBUTLER COUNTY -Kansas Department of Corrections officials are investigating two separate incidents of fighting that occurred Monday night at the Eldorado Correctional Facility. Inmates suffered minor injuries, according to KDOC spokesperson Tod Fertig and both incidents were quickly resolved. No prison staff were injured. No additional details were available early Tuesday.
