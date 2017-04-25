SALINE COUNTY – Monday’s strong south winds brought warmer temperatures to central Kansas but caused no significant reported damage.

Wind gusts of 52 miles-per-hour in Saline and Russell County were among the strongest in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of 40 to 47 miles-per-hour were reported in Great Bend, Newton and the Hutchinson Airport.

Strong & severe thunderstorms very possible along & southeast of the Turnpike Tonight. pic.twitter.com/I0WRZfRnwx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) April 25, 2017



Wind gusts could reach close to 30 miles-per-hour Tuesday night along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region, according to the National Weather Service.