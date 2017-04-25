The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Monday’s wind in Salina among the strongest in Kansas

by Leave a Comment

SALINE COUNTY – Monday’s strong south winds brought warmer temperatures to central Kansas but caused no significant reported damage.

Wind gusts of 52 miles-per-hour in Saline and Russell County were among the strongest in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of 40 to 47 miles-per-hour were reported in Great Bend, Newton and the Hutchinson Airport.

 


Wind gusts could reach close to 30 miles-per-hour Tuesday night along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *