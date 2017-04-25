Mike Saverino, 51, of Miami, OK, passed away at 7:12 a.m., Monday, April 10th, at Coal Creek Bridge Area in Ottawa County, Ok, His death is still under investigation.

Mike was born in McPherson, Kansas on March 14, 1966, a son of Antonio (Hausfelder) and Joe Carl Saverino.

Mike attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School, McPherson Park School, McPherson Junior High and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1984. He then enlisted in the United States Marines and honorably served his Country during peace time. After his discharge Mike attended Saddleback Community College in California.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Mike worked in the warranty department for Oakley and later for Shimano Corporation in sales, both of California. Mike enjoyed, the out-of-doors, hunting, fishing, sharing some suds with his friends and telling stories.

Mike was united in marriage to Stacey Cosand on May 14, 1989. This union was blessed with the birth of a daughter, Katelyn. He was united in marriage to Shannon Goering on November 14, 1992. This union was blessed with the birth of two children, a son and a daughter, Mikey and Megan.

Mike is survived by his children, Katelyn Pipkin and her husband Matt, of Tomball, Texas, Mikey Saverino, of McPherson, Kansas, and Megan Saverino, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Betty Ensminger, of McPherson, Kansas, Kay Dobbins, of McPherson, Kansas, and Joey Saverino, of McPherson, Kansas; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Crestwood Memorial Park Cemetery, rural McPherson and will be presented by the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24, both of McPherson.

in lieu of flowers memorials are suggested the the Michael Saverino memorial fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.