Department of Athletics:

Our committee selected Kurt Webster because he has a variety of qualities and experiences that will help him lead our program in a new direction. Kurt was a member of the Shawnee Mission West football team who played for a 6A State Championship in 2006. He went on to play football collegiately at Emporia State University and later transferred to William Jewell and finished his playing career there as a two-year starter at Strong Safety.

Upon graduation, he spent one season at SM West as a position coach. He was a member of the 6A State Championship coaching staff at SM West in 2012. Then he spent two seasons at Emporia High School as the Defensive Coordinator where he learned valuable lessons competing in the Centennial League. Kurt then accepted a Coordinator position at his alma mater, SM West, for the last two seasons. During his time at SM West, the team has compiled a record of 25-8.

Kurt believes in holding players accountable by eliminating the “BCDs”. He told the committee we have to eliminate Blame, eliminate Complaining, and eliminate being Defensive. Once players accept this mindset, they will be able to grow as players and more importantly as young men. He also preached being fundamentally sound and prepared on the football field. I believe Coach Webster will be a clear communicator with a definite “system” that will have an impact on all levels of our football program.

Coach Webster will also lead the strength and conditioning program at Chapman High School. He believes in developing the athletes through a variety of movements that include Olympic lifts, dynamic movements, speed drills, and mobility training. Coach would like to promote efficiency and accountability in the weight room by implementing the “Rack Performance” software platform. This program is a workout timing system as well as an athlete-tracking system.

In closing, Coach Webster is a high-energy young coach who will connect well with our players. He has a clear vision about where this program should head. He has the grit it will take to change the culture around Irish Football.