SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a suspect on theft and drug charges.

In mid-April, a suspect forced their way into a home in the 9000 Block of East Crestwood Court in Wichita, according to police spokesperson Nikki Woodrow during Tuesday’s online media briefing.

The suspect took jewelry, weapons and two vehicles worth over $100,000.

On April 20, police developed a possible suspect and arrested a 36-year-old man identified as Samuel Thomas Haley, according to the Sedgwick County booking records.

During the arrest, police did recover and return most of the stolen property, according to Woodrow.

Haley is being held in the Sedgwick County jail on a $50,000 bond for burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and drug possession.

He has numerous previous burglary, theft and an arson conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.