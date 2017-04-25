GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a suspect on numerous charges following a brief chase on Interstate 70.
Just after 11p.m. Sunday, a Grandview Plaza Officer was assisting a motorist on I-70 when a passing vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, according to the Chief of Police in Grandview Plaza.
Officers conducted a traffic stopped on the vehicle and made contact with the driver identified as Devoris Newson, 30, Junction City.
A woman and three children were also in the car.
When officers asked Newson to exit the vehicle, he drove away from the scene.
Grandview Plaza police and Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the vehicle into Junction City. Newson led officers through a portion of the city, allegedly committing numerous traffic violations.
During the pursuit, it appeared the suspect swerved at police. Officers discontinued the pursuit approximately four minutes after it began due to the risk of injury to innocent motorists, pedestrians and occupants of the suspect vehicle.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop in an alley and the driver fled the scene.
He was later taken into custody and booked into the Geary County Detention Center pending multiple charges including suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Driving While Suspended, Aggravated Assault on LEO and Kidnapping.
Newson has two previous convictions for Flee and Elude police in Riley County, according to the Kansas Department of Correction.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Come on suspicion of having drugs? Come on that’s pushing it to much. That be like saying suspicion of having naked military women in the car. Then failing to an emergency vehicle on a four lane road to pass well that’s also pushing it. Other then him evading the cops I say the police we’re targeting him. He is in trouble but there should be an investigation into the police department as well.
Edward Nygma says
How many lead paint chips did you eat as a child? The guy broke a clearly posted law (yield to emergency vehicles and KDOT workers), then led the cops on a high-speed chase with not one but THREE children in the car, breaking a plethora of other laws in the process, and you’re defending him and saying the police should be investigated? Do you have an IQ above room temperature? The “suspicion of having had drugs” is a bogus charge that should be taken off the books, I’ll agree. But to act like this poor guy was victimized and targeted unfairly by the cops because he’s black is absurd. Take your bleeding-heart, delusional, liberal nonsense to a BLM rally.
Lookout says
Very good Edward.