Jeffery L. Gore, 53, of Marion, passed away April 21, 2017. Jeff was born on January 4, 1964 in St. Louis, Mo to George Merle and Alma Gene Gore. Jeff is survived by his daughter D.J. (Jared) Craighead of Vian, OK, brothers George (Sonya) Gore of Durham, KS and Glenn (Shannon) Eickleberry of Damar, Ks and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and spouse, Darla Gore. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:00 a.m. before the service, with the memorial service to be held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Zeiner funeral home, 205 Elm, Marion with burial to follow at the Marion Cemetery.