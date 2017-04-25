WICHITA – A Kansas woman was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of providing a gun to a man who is charged with shooting and killing three people near Moundridge, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Myrta M. Rangel, 31, Wichita, is charged with:

One count of aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count one).

One count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two).

One count of conspiracy to carry a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three).

One count of transferring a firearm to be used in drug trafficking (count four).

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction (count five).

One count of giving a firearm to a convicted felon (count six).

It is alleged that on Oct. 29, 2016, Rangel gave a .40 caliber handgun to Jereme Nelson. Nelson is charged in Harvey County District Court with killing three people: Travis Street, Angela May Graevs and Richard Prouty.

If convicted, she faces the following penalties:

Count one: Not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count two: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count three: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts four, five and six: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.