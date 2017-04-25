All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Sam is a male, two-month-old domestic shorthair mix. He is small in size and has been at the shelter since March 23.

Luna gets along well with other dogs and loves to run at the dog park. She is a three-year-old American Eskimo mix. Luna arrived at the shelter on April 22.

Wayne has been at the shelter since April 17. Wayne is a one-year-old domestic shorthair mix.



For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet