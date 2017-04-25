The Stiefel Theatre has announced that Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers will perform Thursday August 31st at 8pm. Tickets go on Sale Friday April 28th.

Donald Fagen –musician, composer, vocalist, producer, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and co-founder of STEELY DAN and The Dukes of September– has a new special project taking to the road this summer: Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers. On tour, Donald Fagen and The Nightflyers will play songs from Fagen’s celebrated solo albums, Steely Dan hits, plus, as promised by Fagen, “some swell surprises.”

Joining Fagen (keyboard, vocals) is an all new band –the Nightflyers- a quartet of young musicians that Donald has been working with over the past few years near his home in Woodstock, NY. The Nightflyers are Connor Kennedy (guitar, vocals), Lee Falco (drums, vocals), Brandon Morrison (bass, vocals) and Will Bryant (keyboards, vocals). Previously, the foursome have been performing together in haunts, joints, dives, and even a few reputable establishments, up and down New York’s Hudson River Valley and beyond. Tickets start at $79.