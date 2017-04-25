Authorities are looking for a black 1992 Chevy S10 that was reportedly stolen near the intersection of Ninth and Crawford sometime in the last month. This is the second time the vehicle has been stolen, according to a police spokesperson.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that the truck was parked at the intersection on April 18 by the owner’s grandson, left with a flat tire. When they went to recover it Monday morning, it was gone.

This is the second time the vehicle has been stolen, Capt. Forrester said. The Chevy was originally red but was painted black when it was stolen back in February of 2016.

The pickup’s licenses plate is 966-JTZ. It belongs to a Bennington man.