WICHITA, Kan. (AP) â Authorities say a hunter accidentally shot his brother and a friend after mistaking them for wild turkeys in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the victims were shot in face and body on April 12.

Crawford County Sheriff Dean Peak says the shooting was ruled an accident. Peak says the victims were hit by shotgun pellets and are expected to survive. The victims are at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Fayetteville, which isn’t releasing their conditions.

The wildlife department’s game warden, Jim Bussone says three men were hiding behind preserved turkey tail fans, which are used to disguise hunters, but ended up hunting each other while making turkey calls to lure the animals.

Bussone says the shooter broke several hunting safety rules, including shooting at movement.