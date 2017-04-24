A semi driver parked at a west Salina truck stop made it out safely after a fellow driver woke him up, alerting him that his truck was on fire.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Saturday night to the Phillips 66, located at 2140 W Crawford. According to Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog, a fellow truck driver saw flames and ran to alert the driver, who was sleeping in the back of the truck.

The semi was completely destroyed and flames scorched the side of another tractor-trailer parked nearby.

The full report is still incomplete, but Herzog said that the fire started in the engine. The vehicle was not running at the time and the truck had been parked in the lot for about four hours.