Semi damaged during theft in north Salina

An electronic control module was stolen from a tractor-trailer parked at a Salina truck stop early Friday morning, police say.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the part was stolen from a 2003 Freightliner that was parked at the 24/7 Travel Center, located at 2230 N Ninth. The semi belonged to Bourbon Trucking, out of Jewell.

A driver dropped off the semi at around 8 p.m. on Thursday. Capt. Forrester said a surveillance camera caught a dark-colored four-door car enter the lot around 2:20 a.m., on April 21, leaving about 20 minutes after.

The control module was valued at $2,500. Authorities said that the part was cut from the truck, causing about $500 in damage.

