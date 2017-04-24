The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina Police find bullet fragments while investigating break-in

by Leave a Comment

Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred Friday night/Saturday morning in which a motorcycle was vandalized and a firearm discharged.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 23-year-old Salina resident called authorities after learning that his unattached garage had been broken into. The incident was said to have occurred between 9 p.m. Friday night and noon Saturday on the 1400 block of N Front.

According to Capt. Forrester, an unknown suspect broke the window on a walk-through door to gain access to the garage. Once inside, they broke the lights and mirrors on a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan. Capt. Forrester said they also shot the saddlebag with a small caliber firearm.

Authorities found a .38 caliber shell casing and bullet fragments behind a cooler. The total damage was estimated at $2,550.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *