Authorities are investigating a break-in that occurred Friday night/Saturday morning in which a motorcycle was vandalized and a firearm discharged.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that a 23-year-old Salina resident called authorities after learning that his unattached garage had been broken into. The incident was said to have occurred between 9 p.m. Friday night and noon Saturday on the 1400 block of N Front.

According to Capt. Forrester, an unknown suspect broke the window on a walk-through door to gain access to the garage. Once inside, they broke the lights and mirrors on a 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan. Capt. Forrester said they also shot the saddlebag with a small caliber firearm.

Authorities found a .38 caliber shell casing and bullet fragments behind a cooler. The total damage was estimated at $2,550.