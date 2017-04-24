April 25, 2017 – The 2017 Salina Poetry Series final reading will feature award-winning slam poet Matt Spezia. Spezia will read on Tuesday, April 25 beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Salina Community Theatre’s Sunflower Financial Theatre, 303 E. Iron Ave. Admission is $5 for adults and $3.50 for students at the door. Doors open at 6:45 and a cash bar will be available.

Poet Matt Spezia was named the 2016 Slam Artist of the Year by the National Poetry Awards. He is also a slam organizer, creator, and host of the monthly Washburn After Reading slam held at The Burger Stand in Topeka, Kan. His album, “Poetry in Motion,” launched in March 2016. Between 2015-2016 he won eight slams and finished in the finals of more than 12 nationally.

Spezia is from Lansing, Kan. He is an avid community activist, with special focus on suicide prevention and gun violence awareness. As a Washburn University business student, Spezia has integrated his slam poetry work with his interest in entrepreneurship.

Salina Poetry Series is sponsored by Salina Public Library and Salina Arts and Humanities. For more information, contact Lori Berezovsky, at (785) 825-4624, or visit Salina Public Library at 301 W. Elm.