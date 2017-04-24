Ronald Dean Nickelson 83, of Rural Penokee, Kansas, died April 21, 2017, in Hays, Kansas, surrounded by his family. Ronnie was born to Eldon Ray and Alta Pearl (Garrison) Nickelson at Elm Creek, Nebraska, February 7, 1934. Ronnie never knew his older brother Myron who died before he was born. Growing up in Graham County, he attended Glendale School through sixth grade, and District 51 to finish grade school. Ronnie graduated from Hill City Memorial High School. Ronnie played football and ran track, but baseball was his first love. Many will agree that he was one helluva lefty pitcher.

Ronnie and Betty began dating when Ronnie was a senior. While Betty finished her last two years of high school, he began farming with his dad and building their home on the farm. Ronnie took over the entire workload of the farm after his dad died unexpectedly when Ron was 21.

Ronnie and Betty Ann Cameron were united in marriage on May 31, 1954 in Hill City, Kansas. They began their life’s journey of 62 years together on the farm south of Penokee, where they raised their children: Don, Larry, Diana and Steve.

He was a farmer and stockman as well as working in oil exploration and production. In 1973 he put in his first irrigation system. He was co-owner of Northwest Irrigation and worked there as well as being a mechanic for Sol Roehl. Ron got his first taste of the oilfield while pumping for Don Pratt and continued to love the business. In the 80’s he started Ron’s Oil that he continued until his death.

The Nickelson children grew up loving and appreciating the land their parents loved. Their two sons, Don and Steve will now carry this family farm far into this century. Ronnie was so thrilled when his grandson, Bryan purchased the original family farmstead.

Ronnie and Betty supported their children as they participated in sports and were seldom absent from any of the kids’ activities. That enthusiasm carried over into being present to cheer on their grandchildren and support Steve’s coaching during wrestling season.

He had a special love for pets (especially cats). No one will forget his watermelon patch. He always overplanted and complained about the large harvest. If you got one, you probably got eight. Ron was a quiet and humble man, content to walk in a ripening wheat field, observe the Kansas weather, and surround himself with his family. However, for Ronnie and Betty’s Fiftieth Wedding Anniversary, the family talked him (with MUCH difficulty) into a cruise. Ron couldn’t swim. And he didn’t drink. And he didn’t like crowds. For their 60th Anniversary the family again talked him into (with MUCH difficulty) a Las Vegas trip. Ron didn’t gamble, he still didn’t drink and still didn’t like crowds! But he had a great time!

Preceding Ronnie in death were his parents and his brother Myron. Left to mourn his passing are: his wife Betty, Penokee; his sons: Don and wife Kim Nickelson, Penokee, Larry and wife Annette Nickelson, Wichita, Steve and wife Saundra Nickelson, Penokee, and his daughter, Diana and husband Lance Fellhoelter, Wichita; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many other relatives and friends.