Peggy Darlene (Malsbury) Vader died Sunday April 23, 2017, at her home in Superior, Nebraska. Peggy was born September 16, 1937 to Theo and Ila (Mills) Malsbury in Kackley, Kansas, at the family farmstead. Peggy attended and graduated from Mankato, Kansas with the class of 1956. Peggy was united in marriage with Jerry Vader on September 30, 1956. To this union three children were born, Martin Dale, Kendall Wayne, and Lynette Raye. Peggy was a member of Olive Hill Church in Jewell County. Peggy dedicated her life to God, her husband, and her family. Peggy would pass her free time quilting, crocheting, knitting, and embroidering. Peggy blessed her family with many keepsake memories with her talented and loving hands.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, sister – Sharon (Malsbury) Gronewoller, brother – Conley Malsbury, brother-in-law – Carroll Hajny, sister-in-law – Jacquline (Vader) Whelchel, and son – Martin Vader.

Peggy is survived by her husband – Jerry Vader; son – Kendall and wife, Teresa Vader; daughter – Lynette and husband, Brian McCutcheon; eleven grandchildren – Melody and husband, Curtis Iliff, Tina and husband, Shannon Sloane, Onna and husband, Bay Robinson, Nicole and husband, Jeremy Guillotte, Wendy Vader, Melanie Morton, Tiffany Morton, Briana McCutcheon, Cassie McCutcheon, Mac McCutcheon, Arron and wife, KeeLee Loeffler; twenty great grandchildren – Becca, Brock, Trista, Brett, Taitum, Trinity, Taneal, Shelby, Jade, Bella, Zachery, Joshua, Matthew, Tait, Sophia, Silas, Harlan, Serenity, Leland, and Charlee; sister – Pat Patterson; two sisters-in-law – Clarabelle Hajny and Shirley Steele; two brothers-in-law – Harlow Vader and Harold Steele; a special friend JoAnn; and a host of nieces; nephews; and friends.

A celebration of life service for Peggy D. (Malsbury) Vader will be (was) Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 2:00 pm, at the Melby Mortuary Chapel, Mankato, Kansas, with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Mrs. Pat Grout provided music for the service and Pastor Thaddeus Hinkle was the soloist. The hymns will be (were): “The Old Rugged Cross”, “I Was There For Your Borning Cry”, and “Could I Have This Dance for the Rest of My Life.” Casket bearers will be (were): Scott Gronewaller, Steve Gronewaller, Mike Striet, Mac McCutcheon, Stuart Gronewaller, Harlow Vader, and Curtis Iliff. Honorary casket bearers will be (were): Peggy’s 31 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment was in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Mankato, Kansas. The family suggests memorials to: Mankato City Library. Visitation will be (was) Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, 402 N. High Street, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of service arrangements.