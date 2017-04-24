Marilyn Patricia “Pat” Lawrence, 89, passed away April 22, 2017 at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. She was born December 14, 1927 in Benedict, KS., the daughter of Alva and Pearl Thiebaud Redmond. Pat graduated from Erie High School with the class of 1945, and in 1949 she received her bachelors of Liberal Arts from Kansas State University. Pat has resided in Sterling, KS. since 1958, formerly of Emporia, Ks. She was an office manager for Peoples Savings and Loan in Sterling for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Pat was a member of the United Methodist Church, Sterling; Rice County Arts Council; Creative Cooking; Kumjoynus Sunday School Class; and the American Association of University Women. Pat was united in marriage with Donald L. Lawrence on June 5, 1949 in Erie, KS. He preceded her in death on August 11, 2011. She is also preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Jason Adams. Survivors include son, Brian and Jonie Lawrence, Lawrence, KS.; daughter, Melanie and Gary Twineham, Hutchinson, KS.; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Sterling Community Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Visitation 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the United Methodist Church, Sterling or Kindred Hospice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.