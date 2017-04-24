Durham – Larry Lee Hamm, 79, died April 22, 2017 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. He was born April 14, 1938 rural Benton to Arthur and Erlean (Berg) Hamm. He married Ruth Dalke October 7, 1956 at Marion. He was a Farmer. Survivors include: wife, Ruth Hamm of Hillsboro; son Russ (Donna) Hamm of Rural Canton; daughters, Janice Richardson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kathryn (Mark) Nachtigall of rural McPherson; brothers, Clayton (Wanda) Hamm of Marion, Garry Hamm of Marion; 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Durham. Interment 10:00 a.m. Friday Durham Park Cemetery. Family receive gets from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com