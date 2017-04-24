The Salina Post

Judge stays order requiring Kan. to release voting plan given to Trump

Trump met on Nov. 20 with Kobach at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. photo courtesy Fox

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A magistrate judge has agreed to stay an order requiring Kansas’ top elections officials to turn over proposed changes to voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Kansas City Star reports that the action Judge James O’Hara took Sunday gives Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach time to appeal to U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson.

At issue is whether Kobach will have to turn over two documents to plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

After examining the documents, O’Hara ruled last week that parts were relevant to the lawsuit and chastised Kobach for misrepresenting the contents.

  1. Kobach misrepresenting the contents? Shocker! He also is a tax fraud that tried to cheat his way out of paying property taxes. But we keep voting for him because he has the right letter after his name! What’s the matter with Kansas?

