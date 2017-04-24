John Lloyd Britain, 91, passed away on April 20, 2017 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion, KS. John was born January 28, 1926 in Strong City, KS to Winfred and Grace Harder Britain. He was the oldest of four children. He graduated from Elmdale High School in 1944.

At age 18, John enlisted in the U.S. Army and received basic training in Texas. Assigned to the 99th Infantry Division (“Checkerboard”), 395th Infantry Regiment, he went to France, then to Belgium where he fought in the “Battle of the Bulge” during WWII. From there the 395th was part of the offensive into Germany. John received re-assignment to the First Infantry Division (“The Big Red One”) before obtaining an Honorable Discharge on June 25, 1946 at Ft. Leavenworth, KS.

Following military service, John attended Kansas State Teachers College of Pittsburg, KS (now Pittsburg State University) studying electrical engineering.

John settled in Marion. He married Lucille Helen Spachek on December 26, 1953. They had two sons. John owned and operated MC Radio and Television in Marion for 60 years repairing radios and televisions, working as an electrician, and selling Maytag appliances.

John was a volunteer firefighter in Marion for more than 25 years. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6958 in Marion and helped finance/build the present post home. He was a member of American Legion Post 0121 in Council Grove, KS.

John’s wife Lucille, parents Winfred and Grace Britain, his sister Mary Jane and husband Larry Yaeger, and his sister-in-law Mary Pat Britain preceded John in death.

John is survived by his companion of 25 years Nicky Hoffman of Marion; sons Richard Britain (wife Debbie) of Lenexa, KS and Tom Britain of Florence, KS; grandson John Britain (wife Ashleigh) and great-grandson Elliott of Gardner, KS; grandson Jason Britain of Lenexa; brothers Orville Britain of Colorado Springs, CO and Harold “Bud” Britain (wife Paulette) of Sagle, ID; Nicky’s daughter Heike Reagan of Shreveport, LA and sons Jerry Hoffman of San Francisco, CA and Nicklaus Hoffman of Petaluma, CA.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion on May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 6958 or to the Marion Library in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861